Profit Surge: Man Infraconstruction's Strategic Triumph

On Monday, Man Infraconstruction announced an impressive 88% increment in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 39.14 crore for the December quarter, credited largely to reduced expenses.

The construction giant had previously recorded a profit of Rs 20.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as revealed in its exchange filing.

While total income for the quarter fell to Rs 116.65 crore from Rs 124.22 crore year-on-year, expenses notably decreased to Rs 68.53 crore from Rs 95.77 crore. The EPC firm is engaged in diverse sectors including ports, infrastructure, and futuristic lifestyle projects.

