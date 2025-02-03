Left Menu

Profit Surge: Man Infraconstruction's Strategic Triumph

Man Infraconstruction reported an 88% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 39.14 crore for the December quarter, driven by reduced expenses. Despite a fall in total income, the company's strategic management led to a significant profit rise compared to the previous year.

On Monday, Man Infraconstruction announced an impressive 88% increment in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 39.14 crore for the December quarter, credited largely to reduced expenses.

The construction giant had previously recorded a profit of Rs 20.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as revealed in its exchange filing.

While total income for the quarter fell to Rs 116.65 crore from Rs 124.22 crore year-on-year, expenses notably decreased to Rs 68.53 crore from Rs 95.77 crore. The EPC firm is engaged in diverse sectors including ports, infrastructure, and futuristic lifestyle projects.

