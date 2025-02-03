Somaiya Innovation Festival 2025: Empowering Communities Through Creativity

Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai, India, announces the Somaiya Innovation and Impact Festival (SIIF) set for February 21-22, 2025, on its eco-friendly campus. This year's theme, "Empowering Communities through Conversations, Collaborations, and Creativity," draws inspiration from the collective brilliance of bees, emphasizing teamwork and success.

Supported by various governmental and educational bodies, SIIF 2025 integrates prominent university events such as Maker Mela, Darwin, and Nazariya, into a platform promoting impactful innovation and entrepreneurship. The festival features esteemed speakers including Shantanu Deshpande of Bombay Shaving Company and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, discussing topics like sustainable living and conscious consumerism.

The two-day festival will transform the campus into dynamic 'hives' focused on various themes, from sustainable fashion to artificial intelligence. Attendees can partake in workshops, hackathons, and panel discussions, creating a vibrant environment to foster new ideas and solutions. Notable events include workshops by calligraphy expert Achyut Palav and a special hackathon addressing Mumbai's water crisis.

