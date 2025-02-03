India-UK Free Trade Agreement Talks Set to Resume as Elections Conclude
India and the UK are poised to restart negotiations for a free trade agreement after a hiatus due to election cycles. The deal seeks to enhance bilateral trade by cutting customs duties and easing trade norms, with both nations pursuing mutual access for goods and services.
India and the United Kingdom are set to recommence discussions on a proposed free trade agreement, an initiative that paused during each nation's general election period. Official sources indicate talks will resume February 24.
The renewed dialogue aims to invigorate bilateral trade and investment by reducing customs duties and easing trade regulations. The UK trade minister's impending visit to India underscores the commitment to advancing this crucial agreement.
Significant interests are at play, with India advocating for greater access for its skilled professionals and specific goods, while the UK seeks reductions in import duties on products like scotch whiskey and electric vehicles. The talks may gain momentum following India's proposal to fully open its insurance sector to foreign investment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
