Left Menu

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: Q3 Profit and Revenue Insights

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, a QSR chain operator, saw a 4.54% rise in net profit to Rs 5.05 crore in Q3 FY24. Despite increased expenses, revenue slightly declined. The chain now operates 226 restaurants, mainly in India. Share prices dropped 3.86% to Rs 311.50 on BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:31 IST
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: Q3 Profit and Revenue Insights
  • Country:
  • India

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, a prominent operator in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment, reported a 4.54% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.05 crore for the third quarter, ending December 2024.

The company experienced a minor dip in revenue, recording Rs 328.89 crore, down from Rs 330.87 crore in the same quarter last year. Total expenses climbed 1.05% to reach Rs 267.37 crore.

Expanding its footprint, Barbeque-Nation operated 226 restaurants by the end of Q3 FY24, including 190 within India. Despite the financial upswing, the company's shares fell by 3.86% on BSE, closing at Rs 311.50.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025