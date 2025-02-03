Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: Q3 Profit and Revenue Insights

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, a prominent operator in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment, reported a 4.54% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.05 crore for the third quarter, ending December 2024.

The company experienced a minor dip in revenue, recording Rs 328.89 crore, down from Rs 330.87 crore in the same quarter last year. Total expenses climbed 1.05% to reach Rs 267.37 crore.

Expanding its footprint, Barbeque-Nation operated 226 restaurants by the end of Q3 FY24, including 190 within India. Despite the financial upswing, the company's shares fell by 3.86% on BSE, closing at Rs 311.50.

(With inputs from agencies.)