Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: Q3 Profit and Revenue Insights
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, a QSR chain operator, saw a 4.54% rise in net profit to Rs 5.05 crore in Q3 FY24. Despite increased expenses, revenue slightly declined. The chain now operates 226 restaurants, mainly in India. Share prices dropped 3.86% to Rs 311.50 on BSE.
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, a prominent operator in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment, reported a 4.54% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.05 crore for the third quarter, ending December 2024.
The company experienced a minor dip in revenue, recording Rs 328.89 crore, down from Rs 330.87 crore in the same quarter last year. Total expenses climbed 1.05% to reach Rs 267.37 crore.
Expanding its footprint, Barbeque-Nation operated 226 restaurants by the end of Q3 FY24, including 190 within India. Despite the financial upswing, the company's shares fell by 3.86% on BSE, closing at Rs 311.50.
