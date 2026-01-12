Trump says Iran proposed negotiations after US leader threatened action on Tehran for crackdown on protesters, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2026 07:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 07:49 IST
Trump says Iran proposed negotiations after US leader threatened action on Tehran for crackdown on protesters, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- negotiations
- US
- Tehran
- protesters
- AP
- crackdown
- tensions
- diplomatic
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Poised for Agricultural Export Boom with New APEDA Office
North India Shivers as Cold Snap Grips Punjab and Haryana
Harnessing Youthful Potential: India's Demographic Advantage and Global Role
Errors happened during digitisation of 2002 voters' list using AI, causing hardship for people: CM Mamata to CEC.
Building Bridges: Japanese-South Korean Summit Aims for Stability Amid Rising Tensions