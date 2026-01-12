Trump's Veto Threat Casts Doubt on Health Insurance Subsidies

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to veto legislation intended to extend federal health insurance subsidies. The announcement injected uncertainty into an ongoing debate that has seen congressional Republicans clash with Democrats, raising the prospect of premium hikes for millions of Americans.

Last Thursday, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed the Democratic-sponsored bill to restore these subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. Notably, 17 Republicans sided with Democrats, challenging the Senate, which had already rejected similar legislation.

With an extension deadline looming, Americans have until January 15 to enroll in ACA coverage for this year. However, the Trump administration retains the option to extend this deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)