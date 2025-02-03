Suzuki Motorcycle India Accelerates with 14% Sales Boost

Suzuki Motorcycle India announced a robust increase in sales for January 2025, reporting a 14% rise to 108,921 units compared to the previous year. The two-wheeler arm of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation cited a solid performance in both domestic and international markets.

Domestic sales experienced a 9% boost, tallying 87,834 units in January, up from 80,511 units in the same month of the prior year. Meanwhile, export figures reached 21,087 units, an impressive 38% increase from the 15,251 units recorded in January 2024.

Remarkably, Suzuki Motorcycle achieved cumulative sales of 1,040,025 units in the fiscal year 2024-25, surpassing its estimated production capacity of 1 million units, marking a significant milestone for the company.

