Left Menu

Suzuki Motorcycle India Accelerates with 14% Sales Boost

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a 14% increase in sales for January, reaching 108,921 units. The domestic market saw a 9% growth, while exports surged by 38%. The company achieved cumulative sales of 1,040,025 units in FY 2024-25, surpassing its annual production capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:46 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Accelerates with 14% Sales Boost
  • Country:
  • India

Suzuki Motorcycle India announced a robust increase in sales for January 2025, reporting a 14% rise to 108,921 units compared to the previous year. The two-wheeler arm of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation cited a solid performance in both domestic and international markets.

Domestic sales experienced a 9% boost, tallying 87,834 units in January, up from 80,511 units in the same month of the prior year. Meanwhile, export figures reached 21,087 units, an impressive 38% increase from the 15,251 units recorded in January 2024.

Remarkably, Suzuki Motorcycle achieved cumulative sales of 1,040,025 units in the fiscal year 2024-25, surpassing its estimated production capacity of 1 million units, marking a significant milestone for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025