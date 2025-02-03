Left Menu

Potomac Collision: A Tragic Aerial Catastrophe Over Washington

Data on a collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter over Washington's Potomac River, resulting in 67 deaths, is set to be released. Investigations focus on near-miss incidents and standard procedures, with wreckage recovery ongoing and runway closures affecting Washington Reagan airport.

Updated: 03-02-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:39 IST
The comprehensive investigation into last week's collision over Washington's Potomac River, which tragically claimed 67 lives, is set to see new data released. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy announced that detailed information from the Potomac Tracon FAA radar facility will be made public.

Efforts to recover the aircraft wreckage from the river began Monday, led by the Army Corps of Engineers. It's expected to be a prolonged operation, with remains transferred to Washington Reagan National Airport, leading to partial closures of runways and restricted river access.

The investigation is analyzing previous near-miss incidents in the area, potentially expanding the scope to other regions with frequent military helicopter and air traffic. The NTSB has identified altitude discrepancies in flight data and plans further interviews with air traffic and airline personnel to establish a clearer operational picture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

