Left Menu

Promises vs. Policy: Metro Fare Concession Debate Intensifies

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister emphasized the need for state governments to devise independent mechanisms for fare concessions in metro systems without impacting existing fare structures, amid promises by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for a student fare discount in the Delhi Metro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:53 IST
Promises vs. Policy: Metro Fare Concession Debate Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The implementation of travel concessions in metro systems must occur through distinct mechanisms, independent of the rail companies' fare structures, according to statements made in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal urged state governments to carefully create such mechanisms, cautioning against potential misuse. This discussion arises amid AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's campaign promise of a 50 percent fare discount for Delhi Metro students.

Currently, DMRC relies on the fare structure determined by the statutory Fare Fixation Committee, which is binding by law. Thus, any concession scheme must not alter existing pricing and remains the responsibility of state governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025