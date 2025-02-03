Promises vs. Policy: Metro Fare Concession Debate Intensifies
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister emphasized the need for state governments to devise independent mechanisms for fare concessions in metro systems without impacting existing fare structures, amid promises by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for a student fare discount in the Delhi Metro.
The implementation of travel concessions in metro systems must occur through distinct mechanisms, independent of the rail companies' fare structures, according to statements made in the Rajya Sabha.
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal urged state governments to carefully create such mechanisms, cautioning against potential misuse. This discussion arises amid AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's campaign promise of a 50 percent fare discount for Delhi Metro students.
Currently, DMRC relies on the fare structure determined by the statutory Fare Fixation Committee, which is binding by law. Thus, any concession scheme must not alter existing pricing and remains the responsibility of state governments.
