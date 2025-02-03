Left Menu

Trans-Pacific Tariff Tensions: Mexico and US Stall Trade Dispute

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that planned tariffs between Mexico and the US have been postponed for a month following discussions with US President Donald Trump. Mexico will strengthen its northern border security, while both nations continue negotiations. The tariffs, part of a broader strategy affecting Canada and China, are sparking concerns of a trade war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:59 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the proposed tariffs between Mexico and the United States have been deferred for a month after talks with US President Donald Trump. This strategic pause aims to bolster northern border security with 10,000 National Guard members to counter drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, from Mexico to the US.

Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico's retaliatory tariff plans remain uncertain as Mexico holds off further measures. President Trump reiterated his grievances over Canada's trade practices, pointing out longstanding partnerships in past crises and accusing it of being uncooperative: 'Canada doesn't even allow US Banks to open or do business there,' Trump noted in a social media post.

The potential for an escalating trade conflict is causing jitters in financial markets, with experts warning of higher prices and slowed economic growth. President Trump's pursuit of tariffs as a negotiating tool and revenue raiser adds further complexity to the diplomatic landscape, where economic repercussions could have a significant impact on international trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

