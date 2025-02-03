Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Secures Major Nabard Funding: Development and Political Disputes Unfold

The Himachal Pradesh government obtained approval from Nabard for 127 projects worth Rs 903.21 crore for 2024-25. Announced by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, these projects include MLA-priority schemes in infrastructure and water management. However, opposition leaders criticized unmet demands and misallocation of central funds.

In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh government has received approval from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) for 127 projects valued at Rs 903.21 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced this development on Monday, highlighting it as a crucial step towards balanced state development.

The sanctioned projects include 50 MLA-priority schemes under the Public Works Department, estimated at Rs 412.75 crore, alongside 23 schemes under the Jal Shakti Vibhag, valued at Rs 179.07 crore. Notable initiatives involve the establishment of a dairy processing plant in Kangra and numerous electric bus charging stations.

Despite these advancements, political tensions emerged, as BJP MLAs boycotted priority meetings, citing unresolved project demands and dubious fund allocation. Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur expressed concerns over the utilization of central funds meant for infrastructure improvements, alleging they are diverted to pay government salaries and pensions.

