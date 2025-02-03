Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Rajasthan's Balotra

A tragic accident in Rajasthan's Balotra has claimed the lives of five family members, according to local authorities. The collision took place on Mega Highway near Payla village when a car, returning home after a medical visit and shopping, crashed head-on into an oncoming jeep.

The deceased, identified as Shivlal Soni (60), his son Shrawan Soni (28), Mandeep Soni (4), Rinku Soni (6 months), and Beauty Soni (25), were part of a family traveling together. Eight other individuals were injured in the collision and are receiving medical treatment.

The police have seized both vehicles involved in the incident and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the deadly crash. Some of the injured have been transferred to Jodhpur for advanced care due to their critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)