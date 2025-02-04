Left Menu

OYO's £50 Million Investment in UK Premium Hotels

OYO plans a £50 million investment in the UK, focusing on premium hotel expansion. This move aims to boost tourism infrastructure and economic growth, supporting 1,000 jobs over three years. The strategy includes long-term leasehold and management contracts, alongside introducing European brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:33 IST
OYO's £50 Million Investment in UK Premium Hotels
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

OYO, the travel tech unicorn, announced plans to invest £50 million in the UK over the next three years to expand its premium hotel portfolio. This investment is anticipated to support 1,000 jobs within the UK hospitality sector, according to a statement by the company.

As part of a strategic shift, OYO is focusing on premium inventory acquisition and securing long-term leasehold and management contracts. The company is in advanced negotiations with major hotel chains and real estate firms for potential asset management deals.

The UK Minister for Investment, Baroness Poppy Gustafsson OBE, endorsed the initiative, noting it would bolster tourism infrastructure and contribute to economic growth. Country Head of OYO UK, Puneet Yadav, highlighted the company's ongoing commitment to budget segments while targeting premium properties and introducing European brands to the UK market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025