OYO's £50 Million Investment in UK Premium Hotels
OYO plans a £50 million investment in the UK, focusing on premium hotel expansion. This move aims to boost tourism infrastructure and economic growth, supporting 1,000 jobs over three years. The strategy includes long-term leasehold and management contracts, alongside introducing European brands.
- Country:
- India
OYO, the travel tech unicorn, announced plans to invest £50 million in the UK over the next three years to expand its premium hotel portfolio. This investment is anticipated to support 1,000 jobs within the UK hospitality sector, according to a statement by the company.
As part of a strategic shift, OYO is focusing on premium inventory acquisition and securing long-term leasehold and management contracts. The company is in advanced negotiations with major hotel chains and real estate firms for potential asset management deals.
The UK Minister for Investment, Baroness Poppy Gustafsson OBE, endorsed the initiative, noting it would bolster tourism infrastructure and contribute to economic growth. Country Head of OYO UK, Puneet Yadav, highlighted the company's ongoing commitment to budget segments while targeting premium properties and introducing European brands to the UK market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shimla Cemeteries: Online Record Access to Boost Heritage Tourism
Tourism in Peril: Fee Hikes Threaten Gilgit-Baltistan's Adventure Economy
Thailand's Visa Waiver: Boost for Tourism or Gateway for Crime?
Dubai Maritime Authority's Strategic Push in Hatta Tourism Revival
Manali Tourism Boosted by Rs 150 Crore ADB Project