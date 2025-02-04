China Strikes Back: Trade Tensions with the US Escalate

China's Ministry of Commerce has announced a series of countermeasures in response to the United States' recent tariff hikes. Among these are counter tariffs on a variety of American products, ranging from coal and liquified natural gas to crude oil and agricultural machinery.

Officials stated that a 15 percent tariff will be applied to coal and liquified natural gas, and a 10 percent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement vehicles. The ministry condemned the US's tariff increase as a serious breach of World Trade Organization rules, arguing it harms bilateral trade relations rather than addressing US economic challenges.

In a related move, China's State Administration for Market Regulation has initiated an antitrust investigation into Google. The timing of this investigation, announced just as the new US tariffs were due to take effect, signals escalating tensions in the ongoing trade dispute between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)