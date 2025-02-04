L&T Boosts Steel Infrastructure with New MENA Projects
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is set to establish a pellet and direct reduction of iron (DRI) plant in the MENA region. This major project, part of a significant order from a leading steel producer, will involve design-build activities utilizing renowned global technologies through L&T's Minerals & Metals division.
The initiative involves the complete engineering, supply, erection, and construction of the facilities, adopting internationally respected technologies. This development will be undertaken by L&T's Minerals & Metals (M&M) division.
Pellets, derived from iron ore concentrate, are integral to steel production, while DRI is a crucial steel-making process.
