L&T Boosts Steel Infrastructure with New MENA Projects

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) announced plans to establish a pellet and direct reduction of iron (DRI) plant in the MENA region, following a significant order from a prominent steel manufacturer.

The initiative involves the complete engineering, supply, erection, and construction of the facilities, adopting internationally respected technologies. This development will be undertaken by L&T's Minerals & Metals (M&M) division.

Pellets, derived from iron ore concentrate, are integral to steel production, while DRI is a crucial steel-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)