U.S. and Ukraine Leaders Tackle Peace Plan Amid Escalating Russian Attacks

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in Florida to discuss strategies for ending the war in Ukraine, despite significant differences and ongoing Russian air attacks. Over the weekend, Russia launched numerous missiles and drones across Kyiv, disrupting power and heating in certain areas of the capital. Zelenskiy interprets these attacks as a response to U.S.-led peace negotiations.

An essential part of the discussions will focus on the fate of the Donbas region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Although a 20-point proposal is nearly complete, disputes remain regarding territorial concessions, with Zelenskiy advocating for a possible referendum. The U.S. suggests a ceasefire to prepare for such a vote.

European allies continue to rally support for Ukraine, as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledges financial aid. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasizes the need for lasting peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty, with Zelenskiy planning further discussions with European leaders post-Trump meeting.

