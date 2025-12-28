Left Menu

U.S. and Ukraine Leaders Tackle Peace Plan Amid Escalating Russian Attacks

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump will meet in Florida to discuss a peace plan amid Russian attacks. Key issues include the contested Donbas region and a proposed referendum. European allies support Ukraine, but tensions with Russia and territorial concessions remain critical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 10:33 IST
U.S. and Ukraine Leaders Tackle Peace Plan Amid Escalating Russian Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in Florida to discuss strategies for ending the war in Ukraine, despite significant differences and ongoing Russian air attacks. Over the weekend, Russia launched numerous missiles and drones across Kyiv, disrupting power and heating in certain areas of the capital. Zelenskiy interprets these attacks as a response to U.S.-led peace negotiations.

An essential part of the discussions will focus on the fate of the Donbas region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Although a 20-point proposal is nearly complete, disputes remain regarding territorial concessions, with Zelenskiy advocating for a possible referendum. The U.S. suggests a ceasefire to prepare for such a vote.

European allies continue to rally support for Ukraine, as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledges financial aid. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasizes the need for lasting peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty, with Zelenskiy planning further discussions with European leaders post-Trump meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Star Player Faces Ban Over Controversial Tournament Appearance

Pakistan Star Player Faces Ban Over Controversial Tournament Appearance

 Pakistan
2
Foreign Investors Flee Indian Equities Amid Record Withdrawals

Foreign Investors Flee Indian Equities Amid Record Withdrawals

 India
3
Hip Fractures: An Urgent Call for Elderly Health Reform

Hip Fractures: An Urgent Call for Elderly Health Reform

 India
4
India's Healthcare Revolution: Technological Advancements and Expansive Coverage in 2025

India's Healthcare Revolution: Technological Advancements and Expansive Cove...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden behavioral costs of AI collaboration at work

Students rely on AI yet fear dependency and integrity risks

From microplastics to pesticides, AI maps invisible threats in everyday diets

Why AI still struggles with meaning and how dialectics may solve it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025