PMO's Bold Move: Mapping Coal India's Future through Listing

The Prime Minister's Office has instructed the Coal Ministry to map and list all subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd by 2030 to improve governance and accountability. The initiative aims to enhance transparency and unlock value through asset monetisation, with subsidiaries like BCCL and SECL slated for listing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 10:18 IST
In a strategic move to enhance governance and accountability, the Prime Minister's Office has directed the coal ministry to catalog and list all subsidiaries of state-run Coal India Ltd by 2030, sources reveal.

This initiative seeks to streamline governance and boost transparency, alongside unlocking value through asset monetisation in the public sector undertaking. Coal India Ltd is responsible for over 80% of domestic coal output.

Highly placed sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed plans to list all subsidiaries by 2030, aligning with the PMO's instructions. The company, operating through eight subsidiaries, is making swift progress towards this transformative goal.

