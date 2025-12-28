PMO's Bold Move: Mapping Coal India's Future through Listing

In a strategic move to enhance governance and accountability, the Prime Minister's Office has directed the coal ministry to catalog and list all subsidiaries of state-run Coal India Ltd by 2030, sources reveal.

This initiative seeks to streamline governance and boost transparency, alongside unlocking value through asset monetisation in the public sector undertaking. Coal India Ltd is responsible for over 80% of domestic coal output.

Highly placed sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed plans to list all subsidiaries by 2030, aligning with the PMO's instructions. The company, operating through eight subsidiaries, is making swift progress towards this transformative goal.