New Counselling Psychology Programme to Tackle Mental Health Challenges in India

A pioneering two-year programme in Counselling Psychology will be launched by the Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling at O.P. Jindal Global University in August 2025. This initiative seeks to tackle the pressing mental health challenges in India through an education model merging theoretical and practical elements.

Inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Surabhika Maheshwari, the program emphasizes the need to decolonize psychology by understanding disorders in culturally specific contexts. Prof. (Dr.) Manjushree Palit highlighted the curriculum's three-pronged approach: core theoretical grounding, practical fieldwork, and research, culminating in a Dissertation on a pressing psychology issue.

Prof. (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta expressed optimism about the degree breaking mental health stigmas and equipping students to foster a supportive environment. With a significant demand for mental health professionals, Prof. (Dr.) Derick H. Lindquist affirmed the program's intent to prepare graduates to enter diverse mental health fields, aligning with the university's mission.

