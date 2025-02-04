New Counselling Psychology Programme to Tackle Mental Health Challenges in India
O.P. Jindal Global University introduces a groundbreaking two-year Counselling Psychology program to address India's mental health challenges. Launching in August 2025, the course integrates theoretical knowledge, practical training, and cultural relevance to train future professionals. It aims to decolonize mental health practices and break stigma in seeking help.
A pioneering two-year programme in Counselling Psychology will be launched by the Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling at O.P. Jindal Global University in August 2025. This initiative seeks to tackle the pressing mental health challenges in India through an education model merging theoretical and practical elements.
Inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Surabhika Maheshwari, the program emphasizes the need to decolonize psychology by understanding disorders in culturally specific contexts. Prof. (Dr.) Manjushree Palit highlighted the curriculum's three-pronged approach: core theoretical grounding, practical fieldwork, and research, culminating in a Dissertation on a pressing psychology issue.
Prof. (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta expressed optimism about the degree breaking mental health stigmas and equipping students to foster a supportive environment. With a significant demand for mental health professionals, Prof. (Dr.) Derick H. Lindquist affirmed the program's intent to prepare graduates to enter diverse mental health fields, aligning with the university's mission.
