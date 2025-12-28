Left Menu

Tragic End in Domestic Dispute: A Case of Alleged Murder

A 32-year-old woman named Muneera M K died after being allegedly attacked by her husband, Abdul Jabbaar, for refusing a demand for money. The incident took place on December 24, and Muneera succumbed to her injuries at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Jabbaar has been arrested and charged with murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-12-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 08:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old woman, Muneera M K from Pandisala Road, Farook, succumbed to injuries at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital following an alleged attack by her husband, authorities reported.

The incident unfolded on December 24, when Muneera was reportedly assaulted with a dagger by her husband Abdul Jabbaar, after she resisted his demands for money.

Police revealed Jabbaar, who has a history of violent behavior and drug abuse, was arrested at the scene. Initially charged with attempted murder, the charge has now been escalated to murder following Muneera's death. A postmortem examination will precede the release of the body to her family.

