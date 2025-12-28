BJP's Strategic Momentum: A Call for Unity Before Assam 2026

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged BJP workers to remain united and disciplined as the party gears up for the 2026 assembly elections in Assam. Speaking at the party's state executive meeting, Sonowal stressed the importance of avoiding complacency and infighting.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would retain power for a third term, crediting the achievements of the 'double-engine' government over the past decade. Sonowal contrasted the BJP's governance with what he described as decades of neglect under previous Congress administrations.

Highlighting the return of peace and stability since the BJP took control in 2016, Sonowal noted Prime Minister Modi's efforts in reducing the emotional disconnect caused by past misrule. He reminded BJP workers to prioritize the nation, party, and then self in their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)