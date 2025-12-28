Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Momentum: A Call for Unity Before Assam 2026

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged BJP workers to maintain unity and discipline ahead of Assam's 2026 assembly polls. He emphasized the successes of the ‘double-engine’ government and criticized decades of Congress’s neglect, citing the BJP's achievements in peace and development since 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-12-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 08:56 IST
BJP's Strategic Momentum: A Call for Unity Before Assam 2026
Sarbananda Sonowal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged BJP workers to remain united and disciplined as the party gears up for the 2026 assembly elections in Assam. Speaking at the party's state executive meeting, Sonowal stressed the importance of avoiding complacency and infighting.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would retain power for a third term, crediting the achievements of the 'double-engine' government over the past decade. Sonowal contrasted the BJP's governance with what he described as decades of neglect under previous Congress administrations.

Highlighting the return of peace and stability since the BJP took control in 2016, Sonowal noted Prime Minister Modi's efforts in reducing the emotional disconnect caused by past misrule. He reminded BJP workers to prioritize the nation, party, and then self in their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

 India
2
Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

 Nepal
3
Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

 India
4
GMR Group Qualifies for $800 Million Saudi Airport Project

GMR Group Qualifies for $800 Million Saudi Airport Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Care Work Still Pays Less: How Gendered Jobs and Undervalued Skills Shape Wages

Planning for Survival: Protecting Public Health at Mass Gatherings in a Changing Climate

Why Labour Shortages Are Becoming Structural in the Age of AI and Decarbonisation

Why Africa’s Intermediary Cities Hold the Key to Climate-Smart Urban Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025