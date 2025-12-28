Left Menu

Bribe Scandal Unveiled: Land Survey Agent Nabbed

An agent named Hashim P H was arrested by the VACB for allegedly accepting a bribe on behalf of survey officials in Kasaragod. He was caught while taking Rs 15,000 to rectify land records. VACB is investigating Hashim's links with survey officials after a complaint revealed the bribery demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 28-12-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 08:57 IST
An agent was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe to rectify land survey errors, authorities announced on Sunday.

Hashim P H, from Uduma, Kasaragod, was caught taking a Rs 15,000 bribe. The complainant's 2.40-acre land was misrecorded after a re-survey. Despite site inspections, no action was taken for months, prompting the bribe demand.

Hashim reportedly sought Rs 30,000, citing connections with officials. After a failed negotiation, the complainant informed the VACB. A sting operation ensued, leading to Hashim's arrest during the exchange. The investigation now extends to his alleged links with survey officials.

