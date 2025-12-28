Pilibhit Workers' Ordeal in Kyrgyzstan Ends as Nine Return Home
Nine Pilibhit residents trapped in Kyrgyzstan return home after being scammed into false job offers abroad. The remaining three are expected back by the end of the year. Officials are investigating the recruiting agency fraud that stranded the workers, with families seeking justice and reimbursement.
- Country:
- India
Nine residents from Pilibhit, trapped in Kyrgyzstan for three months, have safely returned home, officials confirmed. The remaining three are anticipated to return by year-end as their visas are, fortunately, valid for a longer period.
Pilibhit District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh highlighted that the return process for the remaining three is nearing completion. Meanwhile, he urged the public to stay vigilant against fraudulent activities. All twelve men deceived by a fake recruitment agency in Pilibhit were promised jobs abroad but ended up victims of a scam.
A video surfaced revealing their plight, leading to prompt action by authorities. The duped workers faced harassment and withheld payments while held in unfamiliar jobs. With help from various officials, including Union Minister Jitin Prasada, efforts to bring back the trapped workers are progressing as affected families demand justice and reimbursement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Headlines Unveiled: Giannis Returns, ECHL Strike, and More
Twelve Pilibhit Workers Trapped in Kyrgyzstan Return Amid Scam Unravel
Sports Highlights: Antetokounmpo's Return, Celtics' Streak, and ECHL Strike
Bangladesh Elections: Tarique Rahman's Return Signals Hope for Democratic Revival
Bangladesh's Uncertain Return to Kolkata Book Fair Sparks Concerns