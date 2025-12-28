Pilibhit Workers' Ordeal in Kyrgyzstan Ends as Nine Return Home

Nine residents from Pilibhit, trapped in Kyrgyzstan for three months, have safely returned home, officials confirmed. The remaining three are anticipated to return by year-end as their visas are, fortunately, valid for a longer period.

Pilibhit District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh highlighted that the return process for the remaining three is nearing completion. Meanwhile, he urged the public to stay vigilant against fraudulent activities. All twelve men deceived by a fake recruitment agency in Pilibhit were promised jobs abroad but ended up victims of a scam.

A video surfaced revealing their plight, leading to prompt action by authorities. The duped workers faced harassment and withheld payments while held in unfamiliar jobs. With help from various officials, including Union Minister Jitin Prasada, efforts to bring back the trapped workers are progressing as affected families demand justice and reimbursement.

(With inputs from agencies.)