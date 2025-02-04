Left Menu

Mitsu Chem Plast Achieves 110% Export Growth, Expands Global Footprint

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited reports a 110% growth in export value, showcasing its aggressive market expansion and enhanced global presence. This significant rise, particularly in hospital furniture exports, highlights the company's innovation-led growth strategy and steadfast commitment to delivering unmatched quality and reliability in advanced markets.

Updated: 04-02-2025 14:16 IST
Mitsu Chem Plast Achieves 110% Export Growth in Hospital Furniture Sector for FY 2024-25". Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, a global leader in polymer-based moulded products, announced an impressive 110% increase in export value for the fiscal year 2024-25. This growth is particularly evident in the company's hospital furniture segment, demonstrating its successful expansion into new international markets and reinforced dominance in existing ones.

During the April to December period, Mitsubishi cemented its presence in new territories like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Europe, Malaysia, Portugal, France, Germany, Armenia, the USA, and the Maldives, securing exports valued at Rs140.08 lakhs and gaining new export approvals from five countries.

With a diverse range of products, including industrial plastic packaging, infrastructure furniture components, hospital furniture parts, and rescue equipment, Mitsu Chem Plast's dedication to innovation and quality control established robust alliances across various industries. The company's growth reflects a strong vision for global expansion, setting benchmarks in manufacturing excellence and industry leadership.

