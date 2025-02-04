Left Menu

Diageo Navigates U.S. Tariff Turmoil: $200M Profit Impact Looms

Diageo, the leading spirits manufacturer, faces a potential $200 million dent in operating profit due to prospective U.S. tariffs on Mexico and Canada. With 45% of its sales in the U.S., the company has devised strategies to mitigate the impact, including changes to supply chain and pricing.

Diageo faces potential financial hurdles as the U.S. considers imposing tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, which could impact the spirits giant's operating profit by approximately $200 million.

Finance Chief Nik Jhangiani highlighted that 45% of Diageo's sales in the United States come from products requiring production in these two countries. The tariffs, though currently suspended, pose a significant threat to the company's financial outlook.

To counteract this challenge, Diageo has devised plans, including resource reallocation, supply chain adjustments, and continued dialogue with U.S. authorities. Despite uncertainty preventing definitive future earnings guidance, Diageo remains proactive in mitigating potential impacts.

