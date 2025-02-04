Left Menu

Gunnebo Entrance Control Expands Indian Presence with New Offices

Gunnebo Entrance Control, a leader in security solutions, has opened new offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai to enhance its operations in India. This move underscores the company's dedication to providing advanced security technologies and fostering strong industry partnerships, aiming for deeper collaborations and sustainable growth in the Indian market.

Updated: 04-02-2025 14:32 IST
Gunnebo Entrance Control Expands Indian Presence with New Offices
Gunnebo Entrance Control Expands Its Footprint in India with New Offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a strategic push to bolster its operations in India, Gunnebo Entrance Control has inaugurated two new offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai. This expansion marks a significant step for the global security solutions leader, as it looks to cater to the ever-growing security needs of the Indian market.

With this move, Gunnebo aims to bring its cutting-edge security technologies closer to its customers, ensuring seamless and secure environments that promote both movement and safety. The two offices will serve as hubs for showcasing the company's innovative single-person detection and access control solutions, enhancing its ability to serve the region more effectively.

Reinforcing its status as a trusted security partner, Gunnebo's expansion in India underscores its commitment to sustainable infrastructure and customer support. The new offices are expected to drive collaboration and innovation, strengthening the company's foothold in a critical market while reflecting its global strategy of regional enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

