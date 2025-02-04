Gunnebo Entrance Control Expands Indian Presence with New Offices

In a strategic push to bolster its operations in India, Gunnebo Entrance Control has inaugurated two new offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai. This expansion marks a significant step for the global security solutions leader, as it looks to cater to the ever-growing security needs of the Indian market.

With this move, Gunnebo aims to bring its cutting-edge security technologies closer to its customers, ensuring seamless and secure environments that promote both movement and safety. The two offices will serve as hubs for showcasing the company's innovative single-person detection and access control solutions, enhancing its ability to serve the region more effectively.

Reinforcing its status as a trusted security partner, Gunnebo's expansion in India underscores its commitment to sustainable infrastructure and customer support. The new offices are expected to drive collaboration and innovation, strengthening the company's foothold in a critical market while reflecting its global strategy of regional enhancement.

