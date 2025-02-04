Left Menu

Mahakumbh Mela Hosts Life-Saving CPR Training Initiative

Amid the Mahakumbh Mela, Dr. V.K. Jain's initiative is offering free CPR training to millions, inspired by Padma Shri Swami Sivanand Baba. This self-funded effort seeks to improve emergency response and survival rates across India, emphasizing the importance of CPR knowledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:38 IST
Mahakumbh Mela Hosts Life-Saving CPR Training Initiative
Dr. V.K. Jain's Mission to Save Lives. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the vibrant Mahakumbh Mela, a significant life-saving endeavor is gaining momentum. Dr. V.K. Jain, a seasoned physician and heart health expert, is spearheading a free CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training program, aiming to educate millions about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), a condition contributing to over 700,000 annual deaths in India.

With billions expected to attend the Mahakumbh, the initiative focuses on raising awareness and providing practical training to enhance survival rates via timely CPR intervention. In an inspiring moment, 129-year-old Padma Shri recipient Shri Swami Sivanand Baba endorsed this mission, emphasizing CPR's vital role across all demographics.

While countries like Norway, Japan, and the U.S. have successfully integrated public CPR training and AEDs into their emergency response systems, India lags behind, facing low out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates. Dr. Jain's initiative at the Mahakumbh is set to bridge this gap, offering participants crucial life-saving skills through Indian Resuscitation Council (IRC) certified training, free of charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025