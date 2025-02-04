Mahakumbh Mela Hosts Life-Saving CPR Training Initiative

Amid the vibrant Mahakumbh Mela, a significant life-saving endeavor is gaining momentum. Dr. V.K. Jain, a seasoned physician and heart health expert, is spearheading a free CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training program, aiming to educate millions about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), a condition contributing to over 700,000 annual deaths in India.

With billions expected to attend the Mahakumbh, the initiative focuses on raising awareness and providing practical training to enhance survival rates via timely CPR intervention. In an inspiring moment, 129-year-old Padma Shri recipient Shri Swami Sivanand Baba endorsed this mission, emphasizing CPR's vital role across all demographics.

While countries like Norway, Japan, and the U.S. have successfully integrated public CPR training and AEDs into their emergency response systems, India lags behind, facing low out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates. Dr. Jain's initiative at the Mahakumbh is set to bridge this gap, offering participants crucial life-saving skills through Indian Resuscitation Council (IRC) certified training, free of charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)