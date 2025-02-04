Dwarka Expressway and Sohna: Gurugram's Real Estate Boom

Dwarka Expressway and Sohna, two burgeoning regions within Gurugram, are poised for a significant real estate expansion. Over the next three years, a staggering 41,000 housing units are projected to be delivered from 2025 onwards, according to industry analysts Square Yards. Dwarka Expressway alone is anticipated to see over 25,000 units completed by 2027, spearheading this growth trend.

The robust infrastructure developments in these areas have generated substantial demand, cementing their status as rapidly growing micro-markets within the Delhi NCR region. Dwarka Expressway is set to experience a consistent flow of housing deliveries, with 12,500 units expected in 2025, followed by 5,500 in 2026, and another 7,000 in 2027. With this trajectory, it continues to ascend as one of Gurugram's premier real estate markets.

Significant contributions from developers such as Signature Global have fueled this expansion, with landmark projects like 'Signature Global City' and 'De-luxe DXP' leading the charge along Dwarka Expressway. Meanwhile, Sohna has witnessed a dramatic increase in housing supply since 2020, surpassing the total units delivered throughout the entire previous decade. Developers like Ganga Realty and Central Park Group are strategically advancing in Sohna, underscoring their confidence in its growth potential. Industry leaders emphasize that these areas are becoming prime investment destinations, offering lucrative opportunities for both investors and homebuyers as Gurugram's real estate market escalates in value.

(With inputs from agencies.)