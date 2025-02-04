Left Menu

Transformative Infrastructure Growth: India's Budget Spearheads Development

India's recent budget announcements focus on fostering public-private cooperation and attracting global investments in infrastructure. Key highlights include Rs 1.5 lakh crore in interest-free loans to states, a Rs 10 lakh crore asset monetization plan, and emphasis on the PPP model to drive sustainable economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:57 IST
  • India

The Indian government has unveiled ambitious budget proposals aiming to catalyze infrastructure development through a robust public-private partnership model. In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several initiatives focused on pushing various sectors, particularly infrastructure, forward.

A notable feature of the budget is the provision of Rs 1.5 lakh crore towards 50-year interest-free loans to states for infrastructure development. An asset monetization plan, set to launch for the 2025-30 period, is expected to inject Rs 10 lakh crore into new infrastructure projects.

These moves, aligned with furthering private sector engagement, are expected to drive growth across the country. With attention given to modernizing practices and enhancing connectivity, India's infrastructure blueprint positions it for long-term sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

