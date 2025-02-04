Transformative Infrastructure Growth: India's Budget Spearheads Development

The Indian government has unveiled ambitious budget proposals aiming to catalyze infrastructure development through a robust public-private partnership model. In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several initiatives focused on pushing various sectors, particularly infrastructure, forward.

A notable feature of the budget is the provision of Rs 1.5 lakh crore towards 50-year interest-free loans to states for infrastructure development. An asset monetization plan, set to launch for the 2025-30 period, is expected to inject Rs 10 lakh crore into new infrastructure projects.

These moves, aligned with furthering private sector engagement, are expected to drive growth across the country. With attention given to modernizing practices and enhancing connectivity, India's infrastructure blueprint positions it for long-term sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)