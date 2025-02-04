Left Menu

Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers Unveils 'Glitteria' with Dazzling Fashion Show

Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers launched their new diamond jewellery brand, 'Glitteria', at a glittering fashion show in Mumbai. The collection features affordable diamond pieces with exclusive offers. The launch event attracted significant attention, with stunning designs showcased by models, culminating in a performance by singer Sujoy Bhowmik.

Updated: 04-02-2025 17:52 IST
Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers Presents GLITTERIA, An Exclusive Brand Of Diamond Jewellery That Reflects All The Glitter In Everyday Moments!. Image Credit: ANI
In a grand event held at the DKS Sports Complex in Mumbai on February 1, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers unveiled 'Glitteria', their latest brand of diamond jewellery. The launch offered a vibrant mix of fashion, glamour, and music.

The jewellery house, known for its excellence in handcrafted gold and diamond pieces, showcased 'Glitteria' through a dazzling fashion show. The event featured models flaunting exquisite designs catered to women at work, leisure, and parties, highlighting the glamour of everyday moments.

With a special launch offer running from February 4 to 15, customers are enticed with attractive discounts, including a 100% waiver on diamond jewellery making charges. The celebration ended with models and music, leaving the audience enchanted and eager to explore the new collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

