Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers Unveils 'Glitteria' with Dazzling Fashion Show

In a grand event held at the DKS Sports Complex in Mumbai on February 1, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers unveiled 'Glitteria', their latest brand of diamond jewellery. The launch offered a vibrant mix of fashion, glamour, and music.

The jewellery house, known for its excellence in handcrafted gold and diamond pieces, showcased 'Glitteria' through a dazzling fashion show. The event featured models flaunting exquisite designs catered to women at work, leisure, and parties, highlighting the glamour of everyday moments.

With a special launch offer running from February 4 to 15, customers are enticed with attractive discounts, including a 100% waiver on diamond jewellery making charges. The celebration ended with models and music, leaving the audience enchanted and eager to explore the new collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)