Kenya's Tourism Boom: Indian Visitors Surge by 20%

Kenya anticipates a 20% increase in tourists from India due to heightened inquiries and strategic promotional campaigns. In 2024, the country hosted over 106,000 Indian visitors, up from 95,038 the previous year. Efforts include travel trade roadshows in key Indian cities to boost tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:07 IST
Kenya's Tourism Boom: Indian Visitors Surge by 20%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kenya is forecasting a significant uptick in tourism from India, with expectations of a 20% growth in footfalls. This follows increased inquiries and promotional efforts in the Asian market, according to a statement by Fred Kaigwa, CEO of the Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO).

Data from the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) indicates that in 2024, Kenya welcomed 106,863 visitors from India, marking a 12.4% rise over the previous year. The positive feedback from travel trade events is expected to fuel further growth in Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism and leisure travel.

June Chepkemei, CEO of the KTB, emphasized the collaboration with the private sector to maintain Kenya's appeal to Indian travelers and investors. Recent roadshows in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata have bolstered Kenya's profile as a travel destination among Indian audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

