BharatTradeNet: Revolutionizing Trade Documentation

The government has announced an ambitious plan to establish BharatTradeNet, a unified platform envisioned to revolutionize trade documentation and financing procedures. This initiative echoes the success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by promoting the digitization of trade processes and facilitating seamless interaction among diverse trade-related agencies.

Speaking to reporters, Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi noted that the project, akin to future-centric digital identities like UIDAI, would require the establishment of a dedicated agency comprising expert IT and system architecture teams. Plans to create a not-for-profit Section 8 company are underway to implement and oversee the project.

BharatTradeNet promises significant benefits, particularly for exporters, importers, banks, and NBFCs. It will convert critical trade documents into secure digital formats, enhance real-time data sharing, and integrate financial institutions to facilitate faster access to export credits, ultimately addressing current inefficiencies and compliance challenges with global standards.

