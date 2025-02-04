Innovative Strategies to Boost Andhra Pradesh's Revenue Unveiled

In a bid to boost Andhra Pradesh's economy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a directive to officials, urging them to explore innovative ways to increase the state's revenue. He emphasized the need for exceptional performance from all revenue-generating departments, citing this as critical in reviving the state's financial health, which was compromised during the previous YSRCP administration.

Naidu highlighted the necessity of leveraging technology to detect and eliminate inefficiencies in revenue streams. He also called for fair tax practices, ensuring that while tax evasion is not tolerated, businesses should not face undue harassment.

The Chief Minister noted ongoing efforts to secure central funds, sharing his recent discussions with the 16th Finance Commission chairman, Arvind Pangaria. Meanwhile, officials have projected that the state's revenue for the fiscal year 2024-25 might surpass Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)