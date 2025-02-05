Left Menu

Merger Meltdown: Honda and Nissan's Uncertain Future

Honda and Nissan may halt merger talks amid industry shifts. The merger aimed to address threats from EV players like BYD. Issues arose due to differing visions: Honda wanting Nissan as a subsidiary, which Nissan opposes. Both companies' boards will discuss the future independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 04:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan may terminate their merger discussions, reported the Asahi Shimbun on Wednesday, quoting multiple sources. This move would introduce further uncertainty into Nissan's future.

Honda, Japan's second-largest carmaker, and Nissan, its third-largest, announced merger talks last year to address new challenges from electric vehicle makers like China's BYD. The global auto industry is experiencing a transformative phase, and traditional automakers face increased competition. Nissan, in particular, has struggled since the 2018 crisis involving former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The boards of Nissan and Honda are set to meet separately to deliberate the potential halt of merger discussions. Reports indicate Honda expected swifter progress, proposing Nissan as a subsidiary, which Nissan has strongly opposed. An announcement regarding the merger's fate is expected in mid-February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

