Merger Meltdown: Honda and Nissan's Uncertain Future

Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan may terminate their merger discussions, reported the Asahi Shimbun on Wednesday, quoting multiple sources. This move would introduce further uncertainty into Nissan's future.

Honda, Japan's second-largest carmaker, and Nissan, its third-largest, announced merger talks last year to address new challenges from electric vehicle makers like China's BYD. The global auto industry is experiencing a transformative phase, and traditional automakers face increased competition. Nissan, in particular, has struggled since the 2018 crisis involving former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The boards of Nissan and Honda are set to meet separately to deliberate the potential halt of merger discussions. Reports indicate Honda expected swifter progress, proposing Nissan as a subsidiary, which Nissan has strongly opposed. An announcement regarding the merger's fate is expected in mid-February.

