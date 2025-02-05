Indian Stock Market Surges Amid Global Trade Tensions

The Indian stock market began Wednesday on an optimistic note, with both benchmark indices in the green. This rise came as the market viewed President Trump's tariff threats as negotiation tools. The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,801.75, an increase of 62.50 points (0.26%), while the Sensex climbed 120.79 points (0.15%) to start at 78,704.60. Select sectors and a surge in investor confidence propelled the market upwards from the opening bell.

Despite concerns about global economic instability, particularly regarding U.S. trade policy, experts remain focused on the unfolding trade dynamics. Market analyst Ajay Bagga explained the restrained response from China to U.S. tariffs due to its significant trade imbalance with the United States. He characterized the situation as a strategic standoff between two global giants, each evaluating the other's limits while pandering to domestic audiences, though a full-scale tariff war seems unlikely at this point.

Furthermore, market volatility is heightened as investors and policymakers employ Game Theory strategies, making decisions based on assumptions of their counterparts' negotiation lines. In India, however, sectoral indices opened robustly, with significant gains. The Nifty Oil & Gas index led with a 0.74% increase, followed by Nifty Bank and Nifty IT with 0.5% gains. Technically, the Nifty index is poised at a critical junction, with the potential to further climb if it maintains its current support levels, as noted by Akshay Chinchalkar from Axis Securities.

