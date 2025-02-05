Left Menu

Madhish Parikh Honored with Prestigious BRICS and SCO Award

Madhish Parikh, founding Director of BRICS Youth Alliance, received the 'BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award' as Best Young Social Entrepreneur 2025 in Kazan, Russia. The accolade highlights his efforts in advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals and youth engagement. Participants from 13 countries applied for various categories.

Updated: 05-02-2025 11:48 IST
Madhish Parikh from India bags BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award in Russia. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant achievement, Madhish Parikh, the founding Director of the BRICS Youth Alliance, has been honored with the 'BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award' as the Best Young Social Entrepreneur of 2025. This prestigious recognition was conferred by the Academy of Youth Diplomacy and the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan in a ceremony held in Kazan, Russia.

The award ceremony saw participation from 13 countries, including Brazil, China, Ethiopia, India, and others, with over 400 nominations submitted across various categories. Participants included entrepreneurs, media influencers, researchers, and environmental activists, all showcasing their impactful contributions to society.

Parikh's accolade celebrates his visionary projects aimed at fulfilling the UN Sustainable Development Goals and engaging young people in crucial areas like healthcare and disaster relief. Expressing his thoughts on receiving the award, Parikh emphasized the value of the platform in fostering international cooperation and youth diplomacy. He highlighted the inspiration and networking opportunities it offers to young leaders determined to work towards the BRICS agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

