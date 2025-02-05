Madhish Parikh Honored with Prestigious BRICS and SCO Award

In a significant achievement, Madhish Parikh, the founding Director of the BRICS Youth Alliance, has been honored with the 'BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award' as the Best Young Social Entrepreneur of 2025. This prestigious recognition was conferred by the Academy of Youth Diplomacy and the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan in a ceremony held in Kazan, Russia.

The award ceremony saw participation from 13 countries, including Brazil, China, Ethiopia, India, and others, with over 400 nominations submitted across various categories. Participants included entrepreneurs, media influencers, researchers, and environmental activists, all showcasing their impactful contributions to society.

Parikh's accolade celebrates his visionary projects aimed at fulfilling the UN Sustainable Development Goals and engaging young people in crucial areas like healthcare and disaster relief. Expressing his thoughts on receiving the award, Parikh emphasized the value of the platform in fostering international cooperation and youth diplomacy. He highlighted the inspiration and networking opportunities it offers to young leaders determined to work towards the BRICS agenda.

