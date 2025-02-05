ADB and Fiji Partner to Develop Sustainable Waste Management Infrastructure

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has entered into a Transaction Advisory Services Agreement with Fiji’s Ministry of Local Government (MLG) to support the development of a modern sanitary landfill and rehabilitate four open dumpsites in the Western District of Fiji. This landmark project, designed as a public–private partnership (PPP), aims to enhance urban waste management, safeguard the environment, and promote public health.

The agreement was signed in Suva by Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government Seema Sharma and the Head of ADB’s Office of Markets Development and Public–Private Partnerships Cleo Kawawaki. The signing ceremony was attended by Aaron Batten, Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office in Fiji, and Sivendra Michael, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

“This project is a crucial step toward sustainable waste management in Fiji,” said Mr. Batten. “By leveraging public–private partnerships, we can bring innovative solutions to improve infrastructure, protect the environment, and support healthier communities.”

Project Objectives and Impact

The initiative seeks to construct a state-of-the-art sanitary landfill featuring engineered cells, leachate collection, and modern waste disposal mechanisms. Additionally, the rehabilitation of four open dumpsites will help mitigate pollution, reduce health risks, and facilitate sustainable urban development.

The project envisions incorporating cutting-edge waste management technologies, including waste-to-energy conversion and enhanced recycling initiatives. These measures will significantly reduce landfill waste volume and promote a circular economy approach. Furthermore, community education and awareness programs will be implemented to encourage responsible waste disposal habits among residents.

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

This project aligns with Fiji’s commitment to environmental sustainability and climate resilience, addressing the challenges posed by increasing urbanization and waste generation. By fostering collaboration between government and private stakeholders, the project aims to implement best practices in waste management, ensuring long-term benefits for Fijian communities.

ADB will also conduct feasibility studies to assess potential climate risks associated with the landfill site and ensure the adoption of adaptive strategies to withstand extreme weather conditions. These steps underscore the project's role in supporting Fiji’s broader climate action goals.

Further details on project implementation timelines, investment opportunities, and private sector involvement will be announced as planning progresses.