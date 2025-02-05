Left Menu

Immerso and Everdome Unite to Transform Metaverse Enterainment

Immerso partners with Everdome to revolutionize digital entertainment through immersive metaverse experiences. Combining Immerso's vast film IPs with Everdome's technology, the collaboration aims to create interactive experiences, reshaping how global audiences engage with entertainment and establishing a new standard for storytelling in the metaverse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:59 IST
Immerso and Everdome Partner to Drive Innovation in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi-based Eros Innovation firm, Immerso, known for its commanding presence in AI and intellectual property, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Everdome, leaders in metaverse technology. Together, they aim to redefine digital entertainment by integrating Immerso's vast library with Everdome's immersive technology.

Immerso, leveraging a 30% market share in India's film industry and owning over 12,000 film titles, aims to use its resources to unlock the potential of the digital entertainment sector. Their collaboration with Everdome intends to become a world leader in metaverse engagements.

Leaders from both firms have expressed enthusiasm, highlighting the synergy between AI innovation and metaverse experiences, speaking to the potential to reshape global media consumption. With exciting projects on the horizon, their collaboration sets the stage for new narratives in digital entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

