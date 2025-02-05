India's Rising Gold Demand Sparks Economic Hope

India's appetite for gold continues to soar, as evidenced by a 5% increase in demand in 2024. The World Gold Council reports a total demand of 802.8 tonnes, significantly up from the previous year.

According to Sachin Jain, Regional CEO of WGC India, a reduction in import duties and robust wedding-related purchases have bolstered this uptick. The total value of gold demand surged 31% to approximately Rs 5,15,390 crore.

Looking ahead, the council expects demand to remain strong in 2025, projecting a range between 700-800 tonnes, as gold retains its status as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)