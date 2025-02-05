Left Menu

India's Rising Gold Demand Sparks Economic Hope

Gold demand in India rose by 5% in 2024, reaching 802.8 tonnes, driven by reduced import duties and wedding-related purchases. The World Gold Council forecasts demand between 700-800 tonnes in 2025. The total value of gold demand increased by 31%, with investment demand growing by 29%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:59 IST
India's Rising Gold Demand Sparks Economic Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's appetite for gold continues to soar, as evidenced by a 5% increase in demand in 2024. The World Gold Council reports a total demand of 802.8 tonnes, significantly up from the previous year.

According to Sachin Jain, Regional CEO of WGC India, a reduction in import duties and robust wedding-related purchases have bolstered this uptick. The total value of gold demand surged 31% to approximately Rs 5,15,390 crore.

Looking ahead, the council expects demand to remain strong in 2025, projecting a range between 700-800 tonnes, as gold retains its status as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025