Nissan and Honda Call Off Merger Talks Amidst Industry Challenges

Japan's Nissan has announced the cancellation of merger talks with industry rival Honda, according to a report by the Nikkei newspaper. The proposed union aimed to create the world's third-largest automaker but was fraught with complications. Following the news, shares of Nissan fell over 4% before trading was temporarily halted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, while Honda's shares rose by over 8%, indicating investor relief at the decision's outcome.

The discussions between Honda, Japan's second-largest carmaker, and Nissan, its third-largest, were initially intended to bolster their position against competitors in the evolving electric vehicle market. However, complications arose due to growing differences on both sides, as disclosed by sources needing anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Reuters had previously suggested that Nissan might withdraw from the talks as the company's board was still considering its options as of late afternoon.

Both companies have publicly stated that reports of the failed merger are not reflective of any official announcements made and that they plan to discuss their strategic direction by mid-February. This development adds uncertainty for Nissan, which is grappling with a turnaround plan involving significant job cuts and capacity reductions. With growing disparities, Honda had proposed Nissan as a subsidiary, a suggestion that did not align with the principle of a merger of equals, ultimately leading Honda to step away from the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)