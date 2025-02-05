Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Navigates Competitive Obesity Drug Market with Strong Q4 Performance

Novo Nordisk reported an impressive surge in Wegovy sales, more than doubling in the fourth quarter of 2024. Despite anticipating slower growth in 2025 due to competition from Eli Lilly, the company's results assuaged investor concerns, boosting shares on Copenhagen's stock exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:26 IST
Novo Nordisk Navigates Competitive Obesity Drug Market with Strong Q4 Performance
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, has announced slower growth projections for the upcoming year, following a remarkable doubling of sales for its obesity drug Wegovy in the final quarter of 2024. Although growth is predicted to decelerate to between 16% and 24%, this still aligns with, and even surpasses, some analyst expectations.

After revealing fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded forecasts, Novo's shares saw a 4.3% increase on Copenhagen's stock exchange. Barclays analysts have expressed relief, considering the results sufficient to ease previous concerns over growing competition from Eli Lilly, a U.S. competitor.

Despite worries about a potential decline in U.S. demand, Novo Nordisk's CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen affirmed robust global demand for obesity treatments. As the first mover in a burgeoning market, Novo is positioned against Eli Lilly, but remains confident in its growth trajectory, estimating the market to be worth $150 billion by the early 2030s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025