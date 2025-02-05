Novo Nordisk Navigates Competitive Obesity Drug Market with Strong Q4 Performance

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, has announced slower growth projections for the upcoming year, following a remarkable doubling of sales for its obesity drug Wegovy in the final quarter of 2024. Although growth is predicted to decelerate to between 16% and 24%, this still aligns with, and even surpasses, some analyst expectations.

After revealing fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded forecasts, Novo's shares saw a 4.3% increase on Copenhagen's stock exchange. Barclays analysts have expressed relief, considering the results sufficient to ease previous concerns over growing competition from Eli Lilly, a U.S. competitor.

Despite worries about a potential decline in U.S. demand, Novo Nordisk's CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen affirmed robust global demand for obesity treatments. As the first mover in a burgeoning market, Novo is positioned against Eli Lilly, but remains confident in its growth trajectory, estimating the market to be worth $150 billion by the early 2030s.

