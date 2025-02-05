Novo Nordisk Navigates Competitive Obesity Drug Market with Strong Q4 Performance
Novo Nordisk reported an impressive surge in Wegovy sales, more than doubling in the fourth quarter of 2024. Despite anticipating slower growth in 2025 due to competition from Eli Lilly, the company's results assuaged investor concerns, boosting shares on Copenhagen's stock exchange.
Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, has announced slower growth projections for the upcoming year, following a remarkable doubling of sales for its obesity drug Wegovy in the final quarter of 2024. Although growth is predicted to decelerate to between 16% and 24%, this still aligns with, and even surpasses, some analyst expectations.
After revealing fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded forecasts, Novo's shares saw a 4.3% increase on Copenhagen's stock exchange. Barclays analysts have expressed relief, considering the results sufficient to ease previous concerns over growing competition from Eli Lilly, a U.S. competitor.
Despite worries about a potential decline in U.S. demand, Novo Nordisk's CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen affirmed robust global demand for obesity treatments. As the first mover in a burgeoning market, Novo is positioned against Eli Lilly, but remains confident in its growth trajectory, estimating the market to be worth $150 billion by the early 2030s.
(With inputs from agencies.)
