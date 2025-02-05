Left Menu

India's Chip Design Revolution: A New Centre for Semiconductor Innovation

The Centre of Excellence Project Lab aims to boost innovation in chip design by providing researchers and students with tools and infrastructure. Inaugurated in Noida, this initiative aligns with India's vision to lead in semiconductor design and manufacturing, fostering talent and integrating advanced educational tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:48 IST
India's Chip Design Revolution: A New Centre for Semiconductor Innovation
S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, inaugurated NIELIT CoE (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards positioning India as a leader in semiconductor design and manufacturing, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) Project Lab has been inaugurated at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) in Noida. It is envisaged as a hub for innovation, bringing together researchers, startups, and students while offering access to industry-grade tools and infrastructure. This initiative marks a crucial step in transforming semiconductor education in India, aiming to integrate advanced learning tools, simulation software, and interactive training modules through the introduction of a Smart Classroom.

The project, a collaboration with the startup SoCTeamup Semiconductors Pvt Ltd, endorsed by DPIIT, has been described as pivotal by S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Krishnan emphasized the alignment of this effort with India's broader vision of becoming a dominant force in semiconductor technology. The VLSI (Very Large-Scale Integration) and chip design research and training facilities are expected to address the burgeoning demand for skilled professionals in the global semiconductor market.

The Centre of Excellence will serve not only as a training ground for next-generation talent but also as a catalyst for innovation, promoting collaboration on cutting-edge chip design projects among students, researchers, and industry professionals. Equipped with modern teaching aids in its Smart Classroom, it offers an immersive learning environment. A demonstration of VLSI-based Intellectual Property (IP) underscored the Centre's commitment to advancing IP development in the semiconductor field. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance India's capabilities and global standing in electronics and IT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025