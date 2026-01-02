Left Menu

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) criticizes the Punjab government for convening special legislative sessions without translating resolutions into actionable outcomes. NAPA estimates the significant cost burden on the state amidst a financial crisis, calling for accountability and effective governance before holding further sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:58 IST
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has raised serious concerns regarding the Punjab government's recurring decision to convene special sessions of the state Assembly. According to NAPA, resolutions passed during these meetings have predominantly failed to result in tangible actions or measurable outcomes.

Satnam Singh Chahal, the Executive Director of NAPA, highlighted the paradox in legislative discussions meant for democratic governance, which lose value without implementation. "Not a single resolution from these sessions has reached any stage of actual achievement," he stated, questioning the purpose behind these assemblies.

With NAPA's assessment indicating each special session costs around Rs 1 crore, Satnam Singh Chahal stressed that this expenditure is particularly irresponsible given Punjab's financial crisis and deteriorating public services. The association urges the Punjab government to provide transparency on future sessions, ensuring they are truly necessary and productive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Sri Lanka
2
Kerala Journalist's Union Clashes with SNDP Leader Over 'Extremist' Label

Kerala Journalist's Union Clashes with SNDP Leader Over 'Extremist' Label

 India
3
Delhi airport sees cancellation of 66 flights due to fog and low visibility

Delhi airport sees cancellation of 66 flights due to fog and low visibility

 India
4
Inferno Ravages Footwear Factory in Aravankara

Inferno Ravages Footwear Factory in Aravankara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026