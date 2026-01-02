NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has raised serious concerns regarding the Punjab government's recurring decision to convene special sessions of the state Assembly. According to NAPA, resolutions passed during these meetings have predominantly failed to result in tangible actions or measurable outcomes.

Satnam Singh Chahal, the Executive Director of NAPA, highlighted the paradox in legislative discussions meant for democratic governance, which lose value without implementation. "Not a single resolution from these sessions has reached any stage of actual achievement," he stated, questioning the purpose behind these assemblies.

With NAPA's assessment indicating each special session costs around Rs 1 crore, Satnam Singh Chahal stressed that this expenditure is particularly irresponsible given Punjab's financial crisis and deteriorating public services. The association urges the Punjab government to provide transparency on future sessions, ensuring they are truly necessary and productive.

