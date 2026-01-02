Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced an enquiry into the violent clash that took place outside BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy's residence in Ballari, resulting in one fatality. Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah emphasized the need to investigate the origin of gunfire in the incident.

The conflict, which started as a disagreement over the placement of banners for an event, quickly snowballed into a deadly confrontation between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy. The situation escalated from verbal disputes to physical altercations and stone-pelting before shots were fired, prompting police intervention via lathi-charge to control the chaos.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have pointed fingers, with Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy attributing the violence to Bharath Reddy and labeling it a reflection of 'Congress's goonda culture.' Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged a 'pre-planned conspiracy' to murder Janardhana Reddy, criticizing authorities for allegedly downplaying the incident as a 'misfire.'