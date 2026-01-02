Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly
A deadly clash occurred outside BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy's residence in Ballari, leaving one person dead. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has called for an enquiry into the incident, which began over banner disputes between Congress and BJP supporters, and escalated to violence and gunfire.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced an enquiry into the violent clash that took place outside BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy's residence in Ballari, resulting in one fatality. Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah emphasized the need to investigate the origin of gunfire in the incident.
The conflict, which started as a disagreement over the placement of banners for an event, quickly snowballed into a deadly confrontation between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy. The situation escalated from verbal disputes to physical altercations and stone-pelting before shots were fired, prompting police intervention via lathi-charge to control the chaos.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders have pointed fingers, with Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy attributing the violence to Bharath Reddy and labeling it a reflection of 'Congress's goonda culture.' Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged a 'pre-planned conspiracy' to murder Janardhana Reddy, criticizing authorities for allegedly downplaying the incident as a 'misfire.'
