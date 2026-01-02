Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav are among the athletes in the World Athletics' Registered Testing Pool. While Chopra is a regular on the list, Yadav's inclusion follows his strong performance in the World Championships, signaling a promising future for Indian javelin throwers at international competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:57 IST
Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin
  • Country:
  • India

Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav have made it to the Registered Testing Pool of the World Athletics' Athletes Integrity Unit this year. Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist, is a familiar name on this list, while Yadav joins following his commendable fourth-place finish at last year's World Championships.

Sachin Yadav, an Asian Championships silver-medalist, surpassed Chopra at the world event, achieving a personal best throw of 86.27 meters. This performance not only placed him higher than Chopra but also above reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan.

The 26-year-old Yadav is viewed as a rising star in Indian javelin, a field dominated by Chopra for the past five years. The RTP requires elite athletes to undergo testing with minimal notice, providing daily whereabouts and availability for testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: US-Iran Face-Off Amid Escalating Protests

Rising Tensions: US-Iran Face-Off Amid Escalating Protests

 United Arab Emirates
2
Maduro's Olive Branch: A Renewed Call for U.S.-Venezuelan Dialogue

Maduro's Olive Branch: A Renewed Call for U.S.-Venezuelan Dialogue

 Global
3
Ireland's Strategic Debt Issuance: A Q1 Overview

Ireland's Strategic Debt Issuance: A Q1 Overview

 United Kingdom
4
Freedom Under Fire: Growing Intimidation of Critics in Indonesia

Freedom Under Fire: Growing Intimidation of Critics in Indonesia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026