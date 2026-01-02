Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav have made it to the Registered Testing Pool of the World Athletics' Athletes Integrity Unit this year. Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist, is a familiar name on this list, while Yadav joins following his commendable fourth-place finish at last year's World Championships.

Sachin Yadav, an Asian Championships silver-medalist, surpassed Chopra at the world event, achieving a personal best throw of 86.27 meters. This performance not only placed him higher than Chopra but also above reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan.

The 26-year-old Yadav is viewed as a rising star in Indian javelin, a field dominated by Chopra for the past five years. The RTP requires elite athletes to undergo testing with minimal notice, providing daily whereabouts and availability for testing.

