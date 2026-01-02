BJP Corporator's Son Arrested for Assaulting Police Officer in Varanasi
In Varanasi, a BJP corporator's son, Himanshu Srivastava, allegedly assaulted a police sub-inspector, leading to public retaliation and his subsequent arrest. The incident took place in the Chowk area and has resulted in a legal case against Srivastava, who is being detained.
- India
A police sub-inspector was reportedly assaulted by the son of a BJP corporator in Varanasi's Chowk area on Thursday evening. The incident quickly escalated as bystanders retaliated against the accused.
According to officials, the altercation involved Himanshu Srivastava, son of Hukulganj's BJP corporator Brijesh Chandra Srivastava. Police intervened, rescuing the officer and detaining the aggressor.
DCP Gaurav Banswal confirmed that a case has been filed against Himanshu Srivastava, who is now facing legal proceedings and has been sent to jail. The incident underscores growing concerns about political power misuse.
