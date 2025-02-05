Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Boom: Navigating Competition and Future Growth

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, announced expectations for slower growth despite more than doubling sales of its obesity drug Wegovy in the fourth quarter. These results come amid fierce competition from U.S. rival, Eli Lilly, leading analysts and investors to describe the company's performance as "good enough."

On Wednesday, Novo's shares surged 5.3% on the Copenhagen stock exchange, following a robust earnings report that outperformed projections. Barclays analysts expressed relief, underscoring the market's concerns about the potential slowdown in U.S. demand for obesity treatments, especially after Eli Lilly forecasted lower-than-expected sales for its drug, Zepbound.

Looking forward, Novo plans to explore new drug candidates to sustain growth as it anticipates its patents expiring by 2032. The company faced setbacks with its drug candidate, CagriSema, but remains optimistic about its drug pipeline. Novo's operating profit saw a significant rise, marking a jump of 37% to 36.7 billion Danish crowns in the fourth quarter.

