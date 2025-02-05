Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Boom: Navigating Competition and Future Growth
Novo Nordisk has projected slower growth after Wegovy sales more than doubled, amid competition from Eli Lilly. Though shares rose following improved earnings, concerns linger about U.S. demand. Despite a setback with the drug candidate CagriSema, Novo remains confident in its future drug pipeline.
Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, announced expectations for slower growth despite more than doubling sales of its obesity drug Wegovy in the fourth quarter. These results come amid fierce competition from U.S. rival, Eli Lilly, leading analysts and investors to describe the company's performance as "good enough."
On Wednesday, Novo's shares surged 5.3% on the Copenhagen stock exchange, following a robust earnings report that outperformed projections. Barclays analysts expressed relief, underscoring the market's concerns about the potential slowdown in U.S. demand for obesity treatments, especially after Eli Lilly forecasted lower-than-expected sales for its drug, Zepbound.
Looking forward, Novo plans to explore new drug candidates to sustain growth as it anticipates its patents expiring by 2032. The company faced setbacks with its drug candidate, CagriSema, but remains optimistic about its drug pipeline. Novo's operating profit saw a significant rise, marking a jump of 37% to 36.7 billion Danish crowns in the fourth quarter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Headlines: Big Moves and Key Competitions
National School Band Competition Finale Set to Stir Patriotism and Unity in Delhi
Shake-Up at Britain's Competition Watchdog: Economic Growth in Focus
Norway and Poland Forge Energy Partnership to Boost Economic Competition
Arvind Kejriwal lies with so much innocence on his face, he will come first if a national lying competition is held: BJP chief J P Nadda.