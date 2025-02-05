Left Menu

Peopleism: A Revolutionary Economic Model Unveiled

Ashfaq Syed's new book, 'Peopleism: A New Economic Dawn,' introduces a revolutionary economic model to tackle job displacement caused by automation. Through dialogues between technologist Atif and economist Sarah, Syed envisions a future where technology and innovation are balanced with equity for a more inclusive society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:50 IST
Peopleism: A Revolutionary Economic Model Unveiled
Release of Ashfaq syed new book Peopleism A New Economic dawn - Building a Fairer Future. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ashfaq Syed's newest book, 'Peopleism: A New Economic Dawn', proposes a groundbreaking economic model aimed at addressing the job losses caused by automation. This work examines the intersection between technology and societal equity through insightful dialogues between Atif, a technologist, and Sarah, an economist.

Based in Atlanta and a visionary in people-centric systems, Syed argues for a shift from traditional capitalist frameworks toward a future where technology supports human empowerment and collective well-being. His vision challenges existing structures by advocating for income systems not directly tied to labor and promoting collaboration over competition.

With an impressive background that includes a master's degree in engineering from Louisiana Tech University, Syed uses real-world examples, such as a case study from India, to chart a path to shared prosperity and inclusive economies. His previous work laid the groundwork, and 'Peopleism' continues to inspire change and action toward a fairer future for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025