FinBox Unveils Partnership Lending Stack 2.0 at Bharat Fintech Summit 2025

FinBox, a leading credit infrastructure platform, announced the launch of Partnership Lending Stack 2.0 at the Bharat Fintech Summit 2025. This solution aims to streamline partnership-driven lending for banks and NBFCs, enabling the launch of embedded lending products swiftly and efficiently across various digital platforms.

FinBox launches Partnership Lending Stack 2.0 at Bharat Fintech Summit 2025. Image Credit: ANI
At the Bharat Fintech Summit 2025, FinBox, a prominent player in credit infrastructure and risk intelligence, unveiled its latest innovation, the Partnership Lending Stack 2.0. This comprehensive vendor journey solution is designed to enhance partnership-driven lending processes for banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and financial institutions, simplifying the deployment of embedded lending products.

The PL Stack 2.0 enables lenders to expedite time to market, cut costs, and achieve scalability through its integrated partner discovery, onboarding, and management suite. Already operational with several leading NBFCs, the stack facilitates the introduction of credit products on digital platforms, including payment and UPI apps, e-commerce sites, and marketplaces. CEO Rajat Deshpande emphasizes a 'last mile' credit approach, highlighting the stack's ability to cater to borrowers' needs directly within their digital environments.

FinBox aims to provide over 70 lakh loans to retail customers within the next few quarters. Key customers include private banks, small finance banks, NBFCs, and FinTech firms. The Partnership Lending Stack is a significant step in bridging the gap between consumer platforms and financial resources, embedding credit services within the digital realm where Indians frequently engage.

