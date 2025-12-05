Indonesia's Military Aids Sumatra with Crucial Relief Efforts Amid Disasters

In response to devastating floods and landslides, Indonesia's military has amplified its relief operations across three provinces on Sumatra island. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka apologized for the perceived inadequacies in dealing with last week's disaster.

The military established over ten portable bridges, known locally as 'Bailey bridges', in Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra. These structures are vital to delivering food and relief supplies to residents cut off by the disaster, as some roads remain impassable, Major General Freddy Ardianzah informed the press.

Efforts also include deploying mobile reverse osmosis systems to provide drinkable water and continued airdrops of essentials. The disaster has claimed 867 lives, with 521 still missing, while affecting southern Thailand and Malaysia too. Calls for a national emergency have increased to unlock more funds for relief operations.

