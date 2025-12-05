Left Menu

Indonesia's Military Aids Sumatra with Crucial Relief Efforts Amid Disasters

Indonesia's military is intensifying relief efforts on Sumatra island after deadly floods and landslides. Portable bridges and mobile reverse osmosis systems are among the measures deployed. The death toll has reached 867, with calls for a national emergency. Vice President Raka has apologized for response shortcomings.

Updated: 05-12-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In response to devastating floods and landslides, Indonesia's military has amplified its relief operations across three provinces on Sumatra island. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka apologized for the perceived inadequacies in dealing with last week's disaster.

The military established over ten portable bridges, known locally as 'Bailey bridges', in Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra. These structures are vital to delivering food and relief supplies to residents cut off by the disaster, as some roads remain impassable, Major General Freddy Ardianzah informed the press.

Efforts also include deploying mobile reverse osmosis systems to provide drinkable water and continued airdrops of essentials. The disaster has claimed 867 lives, with 521 still missing, while affecting southern Thailand and Malaysia too. Calls for a national emergency have increased to unlock more funds for relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

