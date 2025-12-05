Vedanta's Green Initiative: Cutting Farm Fires and Promoting Biofuels

In a significant environmental breakthrough, the Vedanta group's energy arm, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), has successfully curbed farm fires in Punjab's Mansa district through a dedicated biomass manufacturing facility.

Data from the district administration revealed a remarkable drop in stubble burning incidents, shrinking from 2,253 cases in 2023 to 306 by 2025, marking an impressive 87% reduction in just two years.

By converting agricultural residue into high-density biofuel, TSPL not only improved air quality but also created a sustainable market for local farmers, thus fostering an eco-friendly and economically beneficial cycle.

