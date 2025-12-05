Vedanta's Green Initiative: Cutting Farm Fires and Promoting Biofuels
Vedanta's energy branch, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, has significantly reduced farm fires in Punjab by establishing a biomass facility. The initiative has seen an 87% reduction in stubble burning incidents, promoting an eco-friendly approach and offering economic incentives to local farmers in Mansa.
- Country:
- India
In a significant environmental breakthrough, the Vedanta group's energy arm, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), has successfully curbed farm fires in Punjab's Mansa district through a dedicated biomass manufacturing facility.
Data from the district administration revealed a remarkable drop in stubble burning incidents, shrinking from 2,253 cases in 2023 to 306 by 2025, marking an impressive 87% reduction in just two years.
By converting agricultural residue into high-density biofuel, TSPL not only improved air quality but also created a sustainable market for local farmers, thus fostering an eco-friendly and economically beneficial cycle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biting cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot coldest at 3 deg C
Delhi's 'severe' smog hours tripled after Punjab-Haryana groundwater policy came into force: Study
Vedanta says biomass facility of Talwandi Sabo Power helps in reducing stubble burning in Punjab
Japanese steel giant Aichi Steel to expand in Punjab
Shami puts Bengal on top of points table, all-round Abhishek wins another one for Punjab